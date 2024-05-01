The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,321,691 shares of company stock worth $176,608,626.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 161,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

