Thomas M. Havens Sells 8,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:R opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 120.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

