TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.62. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 124,095 shares changing hands.

TMC the metals Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

