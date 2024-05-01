TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.