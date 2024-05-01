Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 2.5 %
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
