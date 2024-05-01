Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXP

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 2.5 %

About Touchstone Exploration

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 40.20 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.67. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £94.15 million, a PE ratio of -576.43 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.