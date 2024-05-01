TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Up 6.7 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

TPI Composites Profile

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

