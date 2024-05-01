Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 583,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.