Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Generac stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

