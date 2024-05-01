Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 348,563 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

