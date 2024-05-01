Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,133 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $44,641,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $95.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

