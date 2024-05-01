Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 281,638 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $80,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.