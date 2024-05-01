Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,369 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 196,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 292,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,276,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

