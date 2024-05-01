Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SKYY opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

