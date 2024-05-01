Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,999 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.