Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

