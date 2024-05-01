Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,554,000 after acquiring an additional 197,770 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,808,000 after acquiring an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,455 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.