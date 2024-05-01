Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.37. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

