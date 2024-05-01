Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 263,912 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.