Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 85,557 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

