Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 781,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 228,025 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
