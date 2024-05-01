Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,779 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,814,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,073,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

