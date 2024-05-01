Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

