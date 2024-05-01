Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,419 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,938,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

