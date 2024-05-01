Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.