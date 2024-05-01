Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $141,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.5 %

SH opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

