Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 335,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVT opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

