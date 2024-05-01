Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

