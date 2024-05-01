TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCBK. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

