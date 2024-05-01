Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $50.60

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.60, but opened at $49.00. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 491,719 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

