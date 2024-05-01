Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Comfort Systems USA worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $309.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

