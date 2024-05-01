Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

