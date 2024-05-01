Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,687 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

