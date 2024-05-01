Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 589.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,865,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.41.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

