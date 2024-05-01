Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,379,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $90.76 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

