Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 399,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

