Truist Financial Corp Has $15.16 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

