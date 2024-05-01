Truist Financial Corp Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 284,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

