Truist Financial Corp Has $17.17 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

