Truist Financial Corp Has $18.23 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

