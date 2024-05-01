Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

