Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
VTWO opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.