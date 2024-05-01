Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.