Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.