Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 425,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

