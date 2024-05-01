Truist Financial Corp Purchases 94,161 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,161 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $916.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.