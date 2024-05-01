Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $300.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $244.07 and a 12-month high of $319.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.