Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.21% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 729,924 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,141,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1873 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

