Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

CHKP opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $168.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.