Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

