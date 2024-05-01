Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,620 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

