Truist Financial Corp Sells 27,271 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

